Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Stefan Savic

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Stefan Savic from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, according to 90min.

It has been reported that Wolves manager Nuno wants to sign a new central defender to compete with Conor Coady, Romain Saiss and Willy Boly.





Former Manchester City centre-back Savic has emerged a target for the Wanderers, according to the report.

Spell at Atletico Madrid

Savic has been on the books of Atletico since 2015 and has established himself as an important player for the team over the years.

The 29-year-old, who stands at 6ft 2in and has played 52 times for the Montenegro national football team so far in his career, reached the final of the Champions League in 2016 and won the Europa League in 2018.

Would Stefan Savic be a good signing for Wolves?

Savic has played in the Premier League before, with City back in 2011-12. During that campaign, the 29-year-old won the Premier League title, but he played just 543 minutes in the league, according to WhoScored.

The former Fiorentina star has improved a lot since then and is at the top of his game at the moment, and he would make an instant impact at Wolves if he joined Nuno’s side this summer.