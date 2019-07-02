Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers have tabled £36 million for AS Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile; Manchester United also keen

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), Wolverhampton Wanderers have tabled a £36 million bid for AS Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile, and are hoping to beat Manchester United to his signing.
The Red Devils also have the 18-year-old on their radar as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to continue his summer rebuild by signing quality youngsters, but Wolves appear to be ahead of them in the race.
Monaco chief Oleg Petrov is taking Wolves’ bid seriously as it has come from super agent Jorge Mendes, who has strong ties with both clubs, but the Premier League club’s representatives feel that they have a 50-50 chance of closing the deal as Badiashile’s position on the matter is currently unclear.
The teenager featured in 26 games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club last term, and his ball-playing abilities will fit manager Nuno Esprito Santo’s style of play.
Nevertheless, the France youth international could fancy a move to Old Trafford should United come knocking.
Wolves are looking to strengthen their squad after qualifying for the Europa League at the end of last season, and adding depth to the backline is necessary as they look to compete across four competitions in 2019-2020.
Badiashile fits the bill given his age, huge quality and huge potential, but the Red Devils could prove to be a stumbling block as they are no doubt more tempting to join to any player than Wolves.