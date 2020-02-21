Report: Willian is holding out for a new three-year deal while Chelsea only want to offer him two years

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Chelsea forward Willian is in the last three months of his current contract at Stamford Bridge, and talks over an extension have reached an impasse.
According to The Athletic’s Liam Twomey, the length of the new deal, and not wages, is the reason why both parties are finding it hard to reach an agreement.
Willian wants a new three-year deal, but Chelsea are refusing to give in to his demands and won’t go beyond a two-year extension.
The Blues had a long-standing policy of only offering one-year deals to players over 30 years of age, but they broke the rule last May, handing David Luiz a new two-year deal.
Willian will be 32 in six months’ time, and Chelsea aren’t convinced he can play at a high level until he is 35, although he feels otherwise.
The Brazilian has been at the club since the summer of 2013, and has featured in over 320 games, scoring 57 goals and helping the London club to two Premier League titles and the Europa League.
While he has been a key member of boss Frank Lampard’s squad this term, featuring in 31 games across the EPL and Champions League and weighing in with five goals and five assists, the Blues are preparing for a future without him, and it appears they are willing to let him go for free in the summer.