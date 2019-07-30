Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Wilfried Zaha interested in Tottenham move for Everton likeliest destination

30 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to reports from The Independent, Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this summer.

Everton have had a £55 million bid rejected for the Ivory Coast international, but the Toffees are expected to make a move for him again this summer.

The report claims that Everton are the ‘likeliest destination’ for the 26-year-old winger.

Interestingly, Zaha wants a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and the player’s agent has been in contact with the north London club as they are trying to push a deal.

Zaha has been a key player for the Eagles in the past two seasons, but he believes the time is right now for him to move elsewhere and test himself at a higher level.

The former Manchester United winger is interested in joining Spurs who can offer him Champions League football this season, something that can attract him over making a move to Everton.

Spurs are fully aware of his situation but they have no intention to pay £70 million for him, especially when Pochettino is working on other targets.

Tottenham’s stance seems sensible given they are trying to broker a deal for a top class player like Pualo Dybala from Juventus.

