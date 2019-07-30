Report: Wilfried Zaha interested in Tottenham move for Everton likeliest destination

According to reports from The Independent, Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wants to leave the club this summer.
Everton have had a £55 million bid rejected for the Ivory Coast international, but the Toffees are expected to make a move for him again this summer.
The report claims that Everton are the ‘likeliest destination’ for the 26-year-old winger.
Interestingly, Zaha wants a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and the player’s agent has been in contact with the north London club as they are trying to push a deal.
Zaha has been a key player for the Eagles in the past two seasons, but he believes the time is right now for him to move elsewhere and test himself at a higher level.
The former Manchester United winger is interested in joining Spurs who can offer him Champions League football this season, something that can attract him over making a move to Everton.
Spurs are fully aware of his situation but they have no intention to pay £70 million for him, especially when Pochettino is working on other targets.
Tottenham’s stance seems sensible given they are trying to broker a deal for a top class player like Pualo Dybala from Juventus.