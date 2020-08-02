Report: Wigan hoping for better bids than Leeds United for Joe Gelhardt

Wigan Athletic are hoping that bids better than the one from Leeds United come in for Joe Gelhardt next week, according to Leeds Live.

According to BBC Sport, Leeds and Wigan are in talks over a £1 million deal for Gelhardt.





The Latics have gone into administration, and they need to sell players in order to pay the wages of the players.

Leeds Live has claimed that the Wigan administrations hope to have more clubs from the Premier League bid for the 18-year-old forward.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Gelhardt made two starts and 16 substitute appearances in the Championship for Wigan this past season.

The Latics will play in League One next season after getting relegated following a point-deduction imposed on them for going into administration.

Good long-term signing

Gelhardt is only 18 years of age, and despite his first-team experience with Wigan this past season, he cannot be expected to play week in and week out for Leeds in 2020-21, especially as the Whites will play in the Premier League.

It is very likely that the teenage forward will start life in the Leeds’s Under-23 side, if indeed he makes the move to Elland Road this summer.