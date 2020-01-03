Report: Wigan Athletic hoping to sign Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell on loan

Wigan Athletic have kicked off the new year by letting forward Bright Enobakhare to return to Wolverhampton Wanderers after a hugely forgettable loan spell.
With only 23 points on board after 26 games in the Championship, the Latics are reeling in the relegation zone. Paul Cook needs to bolster his squad, and Sky Sports (transfer live blog: 12:27) are reporting that the Latics are hoping to sign Kieran Dowell in the January transfer window.
Wigan have struggled of late while other sides have picked up form in recent weeks. They need goals from midfield and have earmarked Dowell as the right candidate to do the job.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder started brightly at Pride Park after joining Derby County on a season-long loan. However, Derby have struggled under Phillip Cocu, and Dowell found his game time limited from October. He has only made two appearances in December, and now his loan spell at the Championship club is close to being terminated with the Rams having added Wayne Rooney to their squad in the transfer window.
Dowell has only one more season after this on his current deal at Everton, and unless he makes a strong impact at Wigan, the 22-year-old may find hard to win back his place at the Merseyside club.