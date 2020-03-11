Report: Why Everton did not sign Erling Braut Haaland from Molde

According to ESPN, Everton could have signed Erling Braut Haaland for €10 million (£8.74 million) in 2018.
It has been reported that Haaland was at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on trial at the time.
The striker’s then club Molde wanted €10 million (£8.74 million) as transfer fee for him, but the Toffees decided not to pay it and kept their faith in Dominic Calvert-Lewin instead.
Stats
Haaland joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth €20 million (£17.48 million).
The striker made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga for Salzburg this season before his move to Dortmund in January, scoring 16 goals in the process, according to WhoScored.
The Norway international also scored eight goals and provided one assist in six Champions League matches for the Austrian club this campaign, according to WhoScored.
The youngster has maintained his goalscoring form at Dortmund and has found the net nine times and has provided one assist in eight Bundesliga games, according to WhoScored.
The 19-year-old has also scored two goals in one Champions League game for Dortmund this campaign, according to WhoScored.
Meanwhile, Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 27 Premier League games for Everton so far this season, according to Whoscored.