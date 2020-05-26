Report: When PL could make proposed Newcastle United takeover decision after fresh development

According to The Daily Mail, the Premier League are likely to make a decision on the proposed Newcastle United takeover next week and probably beyond.

A report in The Sun last week claimed that the Premier League were going to give the go-ahead to the proposed takeover of Newcastle by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

It was claimed by the British tabloid that there was no problem in the owners’ and directors’ test, and that the official announcement was going to be made on or around June 1.

However, The Daily Mail has claimed that the Premier League are now likely to delay their decision until next week and probably beyond after fresh development this evening.

According to The Daily Mail this evening, the Premier League have been presented with a World Trade Organisation report stating that the Saudi state is behind pirate service beoutQ.

Staying patient

There have been quite a few problems in the proposed takeover of Newcastle by PIF, and it seems that there will be a further delay in the announcement.

There is nothing much that Newcastle fans can do at the moment except patiently wait and hope for the best in the coming days and possibly weeks.