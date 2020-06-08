Report: What West Ham insider has said about Michy Batshuayi rumour

According to Claret&Hugh, West Ham United do not have any interest in signing Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

It has been claimed that a ‘senior club insider’ has said that speculation linking Batshuayi with a move to West Ham is ‘completely stupid’.





The report has added that the same senior club insider has said that the Hammers have no money to complete such a deal.

The Express reported at the weekend that West Ham are leading the race for the Belgium international.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also in the race, with Chelsea looking for £40 million as transfer fee for the 26-year-old, according to the report.

Leaving Chelsea

West Ham may not have any interest in Batshuayi, but it does seem likely that the striker will leave the Blues this summer.

After all, so far this season, the 26-year-old has made just one start and 15 substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played just 85 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

With Timo Werner set to join Chelsea this summer, as reported by Sky Sports, Batshuayi is going to fall further behind in the pecking order, with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud already at the Blues.