Report: What Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho thinks of Ryan Fraser

According to The Express, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has doubts over Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

It has been reported that Fraser wants to join Tottenham in the summer transfer window as a free agent.

The winger is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of next month, and The Mirror recently claimed that Spurs are interested in securing his services on a free transfer this summer, adding that the player himself wants to make the switch to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, according to The Express, although the Scotland international favours a move to Spurs, the North London outfit’s head coach Mourinho is not convinced of his pedigree for a top-six club.

The Express has added that Palace want the 26-year-old former Aberdeen player as well and are ready to make an offer for him.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Fraser has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Cherries, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.