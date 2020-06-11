Report: What sources close to Mike Ashley are saying about Henry Mauriss

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is growing impatient about the potential sale of the club.

The report has claimed that Ashley will soon look to seek clarity about the situation, as he wants to get the sale of Newcastle to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund done.





The owner’s and director’s test process has taken two months now, and the Premier League have yet to make a decision, according to the report.

It has been further claimed that sources close to Ashley have refused to play down the chances of American tycoon Henry Mauriss buying Newcastle should the potential sale to PIF fall through.

“Sources close to Ashley have refused to play down the chances of American tycoon Henry Mauriss but the Californian businessman has not placed a formal offer yet and observers are questioning how serious the Clear TV Media mogul’s proposal really is,” adds the report in The Chronicle.

The Telegraph recently reported that Mauriss, the CEO of Clear TV Media, will make an official bid for Newcastle and has a team in place should the Premier League reject the offer from PIF.

Back in action

Meanwhile, Newcastle will return to action in the coming days, as the Premier League season gets back underway.

Steve Bruce’s side will take on Sheffield United at St. James’ Park in the Premier League on June 21.

The Magpies are 13th in the league table at the moment with 35 points from 29 matches, as many as eight points clear of the relegation zone.