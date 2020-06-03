Report: What Newcastle United have told Valentino Lazaro

According to TMW, Newcastle United have told Valentino Lazaro that they have not yet made a decision on his future.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that in their latest rounds of talks with Lazaro and his entourage, Newcastle have said that they have yet to make a decision whether or not they will sign him on a permanent contract from Inter Milan.

According to the report, the Premier League club need to pay €22 million (£19.66 million) as transfer fee to Inter to make the deal permanent.

Newcastle United loan spell

Lazaro joined Newcastle on loan from Italian giants Inter in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

The Austria international winger has made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, and has scored one goal in one FA Cup tie for the Magpies, according to WhoScored.

Permanent contract or not?

Lazaro is a good winger, but the 24-year-old’s performances for the Magpies during his loan spell so far have not really been outstanding.

In the 218 minutes that the 24-year-old has played in the Premier League, it is really going to be hard for Newcastle to judge if they should sign him on a permanent deal.