Report: What Nabil Fekir wants amid Newcastle and Arsenal interest

According to Marca, Nabil Fekir does not want to join Arsenal or Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Fekir has told his club Real Betis that he will stay unless “a title-challenging team with an ambitious project” comes calling for him.
AC Milan, Arsenal and Newcastle all want the 26-year-old, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, but he is not interested in them, according to the report.
It has been claimed that Fekir is open to joining Real Madrid or Barcelona, and that he would leave Betis this summer if the Spanish club have to sell him to get funds to survive the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Stats
Fekir has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Betis so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The France international made 24 starts and five substitute appearance in Ligue 1 for Lyon last season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
The 26-year-old also scored three goals and provided two assists in six Champions League for the French club in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.