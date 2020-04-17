Report: What Mike Ashley really feels about Newcastle potential owners

The speculation is rife that Mike Ashley will sell Newcastle United before the new season begins.
The Independent claimed yesterday that the £300m takeover of Newcastle United is expected to be fully completed by the end of April.
All the necessary paperwork have been lodged which means that a consortium – backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – could be in place well before the start of the new season.
Newcastle United fans have desperately wished for a change of ownership all these years. And it seems it is only a matter of time now.
But…there’s a catch.
Ashley has remained silent. All the talks are coming from the sources of the potential buyer.
According to Martin Samuel of the Daily Mail, the Newcastle owner does not trust Amanda Staveley and the consortiums involved with her.
Ashley previously branded negotiations with her as a ‘waste of time’.
Samuel says that Ashley views Staveley as a ‘self-publicist’ and feels some of their previous business assignments have been ‘opportunistic’.
There will always be suspicion when Staveley is involved.
Now, the obvious question is:
Why should Martin Samuel’s piece be taken seriously?
According to Mark Douglas of The Chronicle, Samuel is the “only journalist” who has spoken to Ashley recently.
Hes the only journalist to have spoken to Ashley recently. Onus is on Staveley & co to close the deal, which they insist is a formality.
— Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) April 17, 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund [PIF] will own 80 per cent of the club. The Reuben brothers will control 10 per cent, and Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital will own the remaining 10 per cent.
It has been reported that Staveley will be given a prominent role in the running of the club.