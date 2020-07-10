Report: What Kieran Tierney was taught at Celtic caused problem among some Arsenal teammates

According to ESPN, former Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney ‘caused some awkward moments’ early on in his career at Arsenal during training.

Arsenal signed Tierney from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic in the summer of 2019.





The Scotland international left-back arrived at the Gunners with a ‘train as you play’ mentality taught at Celtic, but that did not go down well with some of his teammates at Arsenal, and he was asked to tone it down during training sessions, according to the report.

However, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta favours the 23-year-old defender’s aggressive approach, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tierney has made nine starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season.

The left-back also provided two assists in four Europa League matches for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Promising

Injuries and fitness issues have affected the youngster in his debut season at Arsenal, but he is one of the best young left-backs in Europe and has the potential to be world class.

Tierney is very good going on the attack and is defensively very sound, and Arsenal fans will see the best of him next season.