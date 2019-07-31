Report: West Ham want Chuba Akpom

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Ham are considering making a move for Chuba Akpom this summer.
The 23-year-old forward joined PAOK last summer from Arsenal after failing to nail down his place in the senior team. He spent over a decade on Arsenal’s books, and enjoyed loan spells at Brentford, Coventry, Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Brighton.
He made only 12 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions before securing a transfer to Greece.
However, the move has turned out to be a blessing for him as the forward enjoyed a fantastic campaign, scoring eight goals and providing five assists to help the club win the league title.
West Ham have already dished out a big-money fee to sign a striker in Sebastien Haller, but Manuel Pellegrini is still looking to bolster the attacking department.
Akpom could soon make a return to England with the Mail reporting that West Ham scouts watched him play a pre-season friendly against Fortuna Sittard, where he scored four goals for the club.
Needless to say, the Hammers scouts were heavily impressed with what they saw, and now the London club are considering making a move for him.
He is valued at around £5 million, which is quite a bargain in today’s market. He seems to be enjoying his football, and is playing with loads of confidence at the moment.
At this price, Akpom is worth the gamble, and the deal could prove to be a masterstroke from West Ham if they manage to get him before the window ends.