Report: West Ham United’s Karren Brady lobbying hard for fans’ return at stadiums, Tottenham Hotspur’s Daniel Levy planning same

West Ham United vice-chairman Karren Brady has admitted that she is lobbying hard for the return of fans to stadiums in the English Premier League.

The top-flight resumed action on Wednesday after 100 days of an enforced break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.





The Hammers and co are playing the remaining nine league fixtures in 2019-20 behind closed doors, and it remains to be seen if fans will be allowed back into stadiums next season.

Brady is hoping it happens soon, though, and she has shared plans that could aid fans’ return.

“The biggest change by far is the missing supporters. It is, after all, all their hopes and dreams that we live for. Watching the games on TV on Wednesday night, it is clear we need them back — and quickly. I for one am lobbying hard for that,” the West Ham chief told The Sun.

“Socially distanced, in face masks and with health passports if necessary. But whatever happens, they have to be there. They are what football is all about, they provide our purpose because as they say, life is not just about staying alive, but finding something to live for.

“And they are the motivation, the support mechanism and the respect everyone wants. And without them we are nothing.”

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is also looking to explore new scientific and technological solutions that might help pave the way for fans to start attending games.

Digital health passports and smartphone applications are currently being worked on by start-up firms, and they could be crucial in helping to return fans to stadiums while guaranteeing safety.

Spurs are already envisaging a £200 million loss as matchday revenues have dried up over the past three months.

West Ham could be forced to cash in on some of their most prized possessions as a result of the financial hardship caused by the pandemic, and it’s not surprising that Brady wants the fans back.

A digital health passport in form of a smartphone app will help keep track of the holder’s Covid-19 test history, immune response and other relevant health information, and fans will need to have it and be certified fit in order to be allowed into stadiums.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League will implement it, but it’s definitely something they should look at if a vaccine doesn’t come out soon.