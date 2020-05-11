Report: West Ham United’s Declan Rice joining Real Madrid is not entirely out of the question

According to Sportsmail, West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice moving to Real Madrid this summer is not entirely out of the question after he was linked with the Spanish giants a year ago.
Ex-Chelsea and West Ham defender Scott Minto claimed that Madrid contacted Rice’s family as they looked to push through a deal last April, and while nothing came out of it in the end, it appears a move shouldn’t be completely ruled out going forward.
With Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane keen on reshaping his midfield, Sportsmail reckons Rice could still be on the club’s radar and turning them down will definitely prove very difficult should they come calling.
The 21-year-old is valued £70 million by the Hammers, and while his English suitors might be reluctant to meet the asking price, Madrid may not.
Rice has the quality to play for the La Liga powerhouse having already made himself a regular in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions starting XI, and it will be interesting to see what happens this summer.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the West Ham star, and it remains to be seen if he will be at the London Stadium next season.