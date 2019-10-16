Report: West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass called time on his international career with Scotland after being dropped for San Marino clash

According to The Sun, West Ham United winger Robert Snodgrass decided to call time on his international career with Scotland after he learnt he was being dropped from the starting line-up for the San Marino game.
That became obvious during Saturday’s training when he was excluded from a 10 v 8 match-up – which featured six changes from the team that lost to Russia on Thursday.
The 32-year-old forward was also likely not to have made Steve Clarke’s XI for next month’s games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan after the manager decided to ring the changes following the 4-0 defeat to Russia.
Snodgrass made his Scotland debut in 2011, going on to earn 28 caps and scoring seven games.
The West Ham man announced his decision on social media on Tuesday, and will now look to fully concentrate on his club career.
Snodgrass initially withdrew from the Scotland squad on Saturday after a calf injury had flared up before informing Clarke of his decision on Monday night, and it remains to be seen if he will be fit for the Hammers’ trip to Everton this weekend.
He has started just a Premier League game for West Ham this season, coming off the bench thrice.
The attacking midfielder featured in both of the Hammers’ League Cup clashes and will now hope his international retirement can help boost his chances at the London Stadium and keep his club career going for a few more years.