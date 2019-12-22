Report: West Ham United weighing up £15 million January transfer move for Hull City midfielder and Tottenham target Jarrod Bowen

According to The Sun, West Ham United are interested in Hull City attacking midfielder Jarrod Bowen, and are contemplating whether to table a £15 million bid for his signature next month or wait till the summer.
The Welsh star is on the radar of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United, while Everton and Newcastle United were once linked.
Hull value Bowen at around £20 million, but his current contract ends in June and he’s not looking to sign an extension.
West Ham know their chances of beating competition to his signature in the summer are very slim, and could launch a move in January.
Bowen already has 16 goals across all competitions this term after bagging 22 last term, and he will definitely be a great addition to the Hammers attack if they can pull off a move.
Having scored just 19 goals and picked up 19 points in 17 Premier League games this term, Manuel Pellegrini’s side need to bring quality attacking additions in January in order to rescue their woeful campaign, and Bowen fits the bill.