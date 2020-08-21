Report: West Ham United want Jack Wilshere gone this summer

According to The Times, West Ham United want English midfielder Jack Wilshere out of the club this summer and are ready to buy out the final year of his contract.

The former Arsenal star currently earns £100,000-a-week and while that could prevent other clubs from registering an interest in him, the Hammers are willing to make up the difference in wages until the end of next season.





Wilshere joined West Ham from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, but injuries and lack of form have restricted him to just 18 games across all competitions thus far.

The 28-year-old is clearly not in manager David Moyes’ plans going forward, and he will have to settle for a place on the bench should he remain at the London Stadium beyond this summer.

Wilshere would become a free agent if an agreement can be struck and West Ham buy out the final year of his contract, and he wouldn’t be short of suitors if that happens.

The club want to make necessary squad changes this summer and aren’t willing to retain his services on such huge wages any longer.

The England international has struggled with injuries for the majority of his career, and West Ham have been left to rue their decision to hand him a three-year deal in the first place.