Report: West Ham United want Germany international midfielder Mario Gotze

According to Express, West Ham United are keen on bringing Germany international midfielder Mario Gotze to the London Stadium this summer.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season, and he is a wanted man across Europe, with AS Monaco and AS Roma also keen.





Hammers boss David Moyes wants to strengthen his options in the attacking third after his side managed to score just 49 league goals last term, and he appears ready to take a punt on the World Cup winner.

Gotze hasn’t exactly fulfilled his potential since scoring the winning goal for Germany against Argentina at the 2014 World Cup, ending last season with three goals and an assist in 20 appearances for Dortmund, but a change of scenery could do him some good.

The playmaker has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur in the past, while a reunion with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – who once dubbed him ‘extraordinary quality’ – at Anfield was also talked about.

West Ham will be taking a lot of risk by signing Gotze as he won’t come cheap despite being a free agent at the moment.

He was earning around £187,000-a-week at Dortmund until a few weeks ago, and will be looking to make something similar at his next club.

The Hammers have been left to rue handing former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere a £100,000-a-week deal in the summer of 2018 and are looking to get rid of him, so they can’t afford to take a gamble on another high-earning player who could end up flopping.