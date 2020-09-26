Report: West Ham United turn down chance to sign Kevin Malcuit

According to AreaNapoli, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Kevin Malcuit in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that an intermediary tried to set up the Napoli defender with a move to West Ham.





However, according to the report, the Premier League club have turned down the chance.

Napoli spell



Malcuit has been on the books of Napoli since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Lille.

The 29-year-old right-back has failed to make an impact at Napoli and is essentially a squad player at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the full-back made three starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A, and made one start and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Napoli last season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 29-year-old made 20 starts and four assists in Serie A for the Naples club, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Malcuit made one start and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for Napoli in 2018-19, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

No good for West Ham United?

While West Ham could do with a new right-back this summer, Malcuit is not really a player who would solve the London club’s problems.