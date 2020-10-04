Report: West Ham United tell Celtic Robert Snodgrass will only be sold and not loaned

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are keen on signing West Ham United attacking midfielder Robert Snodgrass on loan ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

The Hoops want to boost their attacking ranks and the Scotland international will no doubt be a great addition.





However, West Ham aren’t ready to loan him out and will rather sell him instead.

According to Sky Sports’ Anthony Joseph, the Hammers have told Celtic they will not entertain a loan deal for Snodgrass, unless there is a significant fee involved.

UPDATE: West Ham have told Celtic they will not entertain a loan deal for Robert Snodgrass, unless there is a significant fee involved.@SkySportsNews understands the Hammers would also be open to selling the player on a permanent transfer. — Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) October 4, 2020

Given their need for funds, West Ham won’t hesitate to cash in on the 33-year-old, and Neil Lennon’s side can get their man if they table a good bid.

The lifelong Celtic fan could relish a chance to move to Parkhead and play a role as the club look to secure an historic 10th Scottish Premiership title in a row, and it will be interesting to see how this goes.

Snodgrass is clearly in need of regular playing minutes this season, and while he won’t be getting that as West Ham, Celtic are ready to offer them to him.