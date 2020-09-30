Report: West Ham United table loan bid for Juventus centre-back and Leeds United target Daniele Rugani

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, West Ham United have made move to bring Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani to the London Stadium on a season-long loan.

#Juventus have recived 2 offers for Daniele #Rugani: #Valencia (on loan) and #WestHam (on loan with option to buy). Juve ask a permanent deal and want €18M to sell the italian centre-back. #transfers #WHUFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) September 29, 2020

The Hammers have submitted an offer to the Serie A giants, including an option to buy in their bid, but Juventus only want to sell him and are asking for £16.5 million.





They aren’t the only ones keen on the 25-year-old, with Valencia also interested in signing him on loan.

Leeds United and Newcastle United have also been linked with Rugani, and it remains to be seen whether missing out on former Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Josko Gvardiol to RB Leipzig will force the Elland Road outfit to make a move with less than a week left in the summer transfer window.

Juventus want the Italy international gone in the coming days, and landing him will definitely help improve West Ham at the back.

While the former Empoli man has often played a bit-part role at Turin, he brings loads of experience to the table and has played over 100 games for the Italian giants.

David Moyes’ side can’t afford to continue the season without landing another centre-back, and Rugani is an affordable option after Burnley refused to sell James Tarkowski.

With five Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia titles to his name, the Hammers could do with the winning mentality of the seven-time Italy international in their squad.

Rugani will also be keen to prove himself in another league and another team to boost his chances of going to next summer’s European Championship, and it will be interesting to see who wins the race for his signature.