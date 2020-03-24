Report: West Ham United skipper Mark Noble has donated his fees from his Evening Standard column this season to the Newham Foodbank

English Premier League clubs are helping their local communities during the coronavirus pandemic, doing the best they can to ensure those in need of help are being reached, and West Ham United aren’t left out.
As reported by Sky Sports, the Hammers skipper Mark Noble has donated his fees from his Evening Standard column this season to the Newham Foodbank.
The midfielder writes for the newspaper every Friday, expressing his views about football, West Ham and whatever he deems fit.
Noble also wrote a letter to the older fans after the club set up a bespoke Facebook group for them to stay in touch.
West Ham donated toiletries and toilet rolls to a local homelessness shelter from the hotel they would have used before the Wolves fixture, while food from the club’s Rush Green and Chadwell Heath training grounds was also donated to the Salvation Army in Romford.
The Hammers, through the West Ham United Foundation are looking to take programmes online and maintain the club’s support for the community, focusing on physical health, fitness, good mental health practice, and providing interactive content to create online communities of followers.
The United Kingdom is currently on lockdown for the next three weeks after prime minister Boris Johnson gave the order last night.
The country is looking to quickly curb the spread of the covid-19, and West Ham and co. are ensuring they remain in touch with the fans and the local community with Premier League action on hold till the end of next month.