Report: West Ham United set to seal £4 million move for Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph as they weigh up deal for Newcastle United right-back Javier Manquillo

According to The Athletic’s Roshane Thomas, West Ham United are expected to seal a £4 million move for Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph, and a deal for the 32-year-old could be done within the next 48 hours.
The Hammers are also looking to boost their options at right-back and are looking at Newcastle United’s Javier Manquillo, alongside Norwich City’s Max Aarons and Derby County’s Jayden Bogle.
Randolph left West Ham two-and-a-half years ago in search of regular playing time, and has since played 106 Championship games for Boro.
However, the Republic of Ireland international is currently out of the team after getting injured in November, and could have played his last game for them as he eyes a reunion with the Hammers.
While Randolph is coming in as number 2, he will fancy his chances of giving Lukasz Fabianski quality competition.
Roberto could be sent on loan, while David Martin will resume his role as third choice goalkeeper, and boss David Moyes will be hoping to quickly sort things out in the department.
Ryan Fredericks’ hamstring injury against Gillingham yesterday means West Ham need a quality replacement and cover, and while Pablo Zabaleta could be in charge until his recovery, the 34-year-old is showing signs of ageing.
Manquillo could be keen on leaving Newcastle for regular playing minutes after starting nine league games this season, but the former Atletico Madrid and Liverpool man doesn’t exactly look like an upgrade on Fredericks, and it will be interesting to see which right-back Moyes eventually brings in.