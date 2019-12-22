Report: West Ham United sent scouts to watch Flamengo forwards Gabriel Barbosa and Bruno Henrique against Liverpool ahead of January transfer

According to 90min, West Ham United sent scouts to watch Flamengo forwards Gabriel Barbosa and Bruno Henrique in yesterday’s Club World Cup final against Liverpool as they prepare for the January transfer window.
The Hammers could do with quality finishers after scoring just 19 goals in 17 league games this season, and the Brazilian hitmen could be quality additions to their attack next month.
Barbosa has scored 34 goals and 11 assists this season, while Henrique has 25 goals to his name.
Unfortunately for Flamengo, Liverpool’s defence was too solid for them to break down yesterday, but West Ham scouts would have picked up some positives while running the rule over the duo.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side believe Henrique, 28, has all it takes to hit the ground running at the London Stadium and make an immediate impact on the first-team if brought in, and it will be interesting to see if they will make a move.
Barbosa has always been on West Ham’s radar, but his new lease of life back home after he flopped at Inter Milan last season means he has plenty suitors monitoring him, and beating fierce competition to his signature will be herculean.