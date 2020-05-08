Report: West Ham United rebuff Declan Rice enquiry from PL rival

According to Football Insider, West Ham United will not sell Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.
It has been reported that a leading clubs in the Premier League have made an enquiry for the England international defensive midfielder.
West Ham emphatically responded to their rivals by saying that the 21-year-old – who can also operate as a central defender – will not be sold at any price.
Stats
Rice has made 29 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman scored two goals and provided 34 appearances in the league for the Hammers, according to WhoScored.
Back in 2017-18, Rice made 15 starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the London club, according to WhoScored.
Good decision from West Ham United?
Rice is only 21 years of age, and he can and will get better in the coming years.
If West Ham want to challenge for the European places in the future, then they have to keep hold of their best players such as Rice in addition to making good signings.
The Premier League is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.