Report: West Ham United ready to flog Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez

According to The Sun, West Ham United are ready to flog Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez in January.
The 33-year-old has failed to impress since his arrival from Fiorentina in the summer of 2018, and the Hammers will be more than glad to let him go for as little as £1 million, while they are also open to loaning him out ahead of next summer when he becomes a free agent.
Sanchez has made just four league appearances this term, all from the bench, and he hasn’t been an inspiring substitute at no point.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini brought the Colombia international to the London Stadium due to his Premier League experience with Aston Villa, but he has been a shadow of his former self, with a knee injury – which kept him out for seven months last season – playing a huge role in his decline.
After a struggling start to the campaign has left them just three points above the relegation zone, West Ham will look to turn things around by getting rid of some of the deadwood and signing new players in the January window.