Report: West Ham United plotting summer move for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja

According to The Sun, West Ham United are keen on Bordeaux striker Josh Maja and will look to bring him back to England this summer.
The 21-year-old impressed in his last season at Sunderland before leaving for France, scoring 16 League One goals in 2018-19 and attracting Tottenham Hotspur who scouted him nine times.
Maja is currently rated £10 million and Hammers boss David Moyes knows him from his brief spell with the Black Cats.
The West Ham manager wants to add another striker to his attacking ranks this summer after Sebastian Haller struggled to impress in his first season at the London Stadium, and he is eyeing promising English youngsters ahead of the summer transfer window.
Staying up is pertinent for the struggling Hammers if they are to have a chance of landing Maja, and they will hope to secure top-flight safety when action resumes.
The youngster has eight goals and two assists in 24 games (eight starts) across all competitions for Bordeaux this term, and has got huge potential to become a top goalscorer going forward.
It remains to be seen if Tottenham still retain interest in Maja, but he won’t be short of options in England this summer, and West Ham will definitely have competition to battle in the race for his signature.