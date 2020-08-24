Report: West Ham United plotting double swoop for Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson

According to The Sun, West Ham United are leading the race for the signature of £18 million-rated Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

The 28-year-old is set to leave the Vitality Stadium after their relegation, and he is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham and Newcastle United.





Sources close to Wilson have told The Sun that he is leaning towards a switch to West Ham, and manager David Moyes also wants to sign his fellow Bournemouth attacker Ryan Fraser.

The Scotland international is a free agent having left the Cherries prior to Project Restart, and he has been linked with joining Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have offered him a £50,000-a-week deal, but the Hammers are ready to match the terms as they look to boost their attack.

Fraser, 26, scored once and assisted four others in 28 league games last term, but his return of seven goals and 14 assists in 38 games last season continues to remind suitors of his quality.

West Ham could do with more attacking firepower on the wings, and the winger can help boost their chances of finishing in the top half of the table next term.

Wilson has 40 top-flight goals across five seasons for Bournemouth and has proven to be a reliable goalscorer.

The England international wants to play at the European Championship next summer, and he will be keen to give his all at West Ham should a move work out.