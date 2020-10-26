Report: West Ham United players keen on manager David Moyes’ long-term stay

West Ham United continued their impressive run against some of the best teams in the English Premier League on Saturday, holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

The result ended manager Pep Guardiola’s run of victories against the Hammers, and his counterpart David Moyes will hope his players can keep replicating such performance going forward.





Man City won all their past previous eight Premier League games against the Hammers in convincing fashions, winning 5-0, 4-0, 4-1, and 4-0 respectively during their last four trips to West Ham.

The London Stadium outfit have secured convincing victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City, holding both Spurs and Man City to draws after respective losses to Newcastle United and Arsenal in their opening league games of 2020-21.

Moyes changed the formation and dynamics of the team ahead of the Wolves game, and the players believe he is the man to take the team to the next level.

According to The Daily Telegraph, West Ham players want the 57-year-old to be handed a new long-term deal as he enters the final months of his current 18-month deal.

Moyes returned to the London outfit last December having earlier guided them to safety during a six-month stint in 2017-18, and he helped them hold on to their top-flight status again at the end of 2019-20.

He has a performance-related clause in his contract which automatically triggers an extension if he hits certain targets, and while the players are keen for him to be handed a new deal before then, the board want to be guaranteed they will not be involved in another relegation battle before making a move.

The West Ham manager is also believed to be in no rush to open negotiations, and both parties could be willing to wait until 2021 before talks over an extension start.

The Hammers travel to Liverpool next Saturday before hosting struggling Fulham a week later, and they will be hoping to pick up at least four points from both games.