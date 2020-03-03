Report: West Ham United planning summer move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins

According to The Sun, West Ham United are planning to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins this summer after their plans to land him in January failed.
The Hammers are regularly watching the 24-year-old, and a move fell through during the winter transfer window as the Bees were unwilling to do business.
Brentford are chasing Premier League promotion and losing Watkins midway through the season would have dealt a huge blow on their chances.
The striker has scored 22 goals and registered three assists in 36 league appearances for the Championship outfit this term, and West Ham are preparing to launch a firm attempt to capture his signature in the summer should Brentford fail in their promotion bid.
Hammers boss David Moyes wants to further strengthen his attack in the summer after signing winger Jarrod Bowen in January, and he reckons Watkins can help improve his side’s fortunes in front of goal going forward.
Holding on to their Premier League status at the end of the season will be key to West Ham’s chances of landing the former Exeter star, but a move could prove difficult should Brentford, who will likely finish in the playoffs zone, secure promotion.