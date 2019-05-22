Report: West Ham United place Marko Arnautovic, Javier Hernandez, Pedro Obiang and Lucas Perez on transfer list

According to The Sun, West Ham United are ready to sanction the sale of Spanish striker Lucas Perez this summer.
The 30-year-old arrived at the London Stadium from Arsenal for £4million last summer, but will be available for half of that amount, and La Liga outfit Alaves are said to be in talks with the player.
Perez has six goals in 19 games for West Ham, and after scoring just once for the Gunners, it is clear that he isn’t fit for the English top-flight.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini is looking to trim down his squad in order to make necessary additions this summer as the Hammers aim for the Europa League spots next season, and he is ready to get Marko Arnautovic’s £100,000-a-week earnings off the wage bill if a decent offer is received for the Austrian.
Mexican striker Javier Hernandez and midfielder Pedro Obiang are also on the Hammers’ transfer list, and more players could join.
As reported by football.london, Pellegrini has been told by the club’s joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold that he needs to raise more funds if he wants to spend more this summer following last summer’s £90million outlay, and it seems a clear-out could be on the cards.