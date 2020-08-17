Report: West Ham United open to Issa Diop sale

West Ham United are open to selling Issa Diop in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

It has been reported that West Ham are open to offers of £45 million for the 23-year-old central defender.





The report has added that at least two clubs in the Premier League are interested in the Frenchman.

West Ham United spell

Diop has been on the books of West Ham since 2018 when he joined from French club Toulouse.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old made 31 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Hammers this past season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender scored one goal in 33 league games for the London club, according to WhoScored.

Strange decision?

Diop is a very good central defender who has established himself as an important player in the current West Ham team.

True, the Frenchman could do better, but he is a player who can only improve and develop in the coming years.

The Hammers have been defensively disappointing, and selling a player of Diop’s quality and potential does not make sense, as the London club are going to find it tough to bring in a suitable replacement.