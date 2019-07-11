Report: West Ham United offered the chance to sign Marseille winger Florian Thauvin in exchange for £36 million & Javier Hernandez

According to Sky Sports (via GFFN), Marseille have offered West Ham United the chance to sign French winger Florian Thauvin in exchange for £36 million and Mexican winger Javier Hernandez.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) July 9, 2019
The Ligue 1 outfit need to cut costs after missing out on Champions League qualifications last season, and are offering suitors some of their most expensive players.
The Hammers could do with a quality winger like Thauvin who bagged 50 goals in 100 league games over the past three campaign, but it remains to be seen if they are open to such a deal.
West Ham need to make attacking reinforcements following the departure of Marko Arnautovic, but have already been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.
Thauvin has had a stint in the Premier League with Newcastle United, but scored just once in 16 appearances before returning to Marseille after six months.
It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old will fancy a return to the top-flight, but he has proven his quality in France of recent, making the team that won last summer’s World Cup in Russia.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini hopes to lead West Ham to Europe at the end of next season, and he could do with a quality finisher like Thauvin.
Paying £36 million for the services of the France international and including Hernandez in a deal doesn’t look like something the Chilean will be willing to do, though.