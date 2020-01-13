Report: West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere would resist any attempts to be sold this month

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere would resist any attempts to be sold this month with 18 months left on the three-year contract he signed when he arrived from Arsenal on a free.
The 28-year-old has featured in six Premier League games this term, starting just two of them, but he is currently out injured and has yet to join the main group for a session with new manager David Moyes.
Wilshere is expected to return to full training in two weeks’ time, and the club are hoping he will play a more prominent role in the months ahead as the Hammers look to retain their Premier League status at the end of the season.
The English midfielder featured in just eight games last term due to an ankle injury, and he had to hire a private physiotherapist to work with him outside the club following a breakdown in relations with members of the West Ham medical and fitness set-up.
Wilshere earns £100,000 a week (according to silly season), and it’s understandable if the Hammers are willing to cut their losses with a player that has played just 16 games for them and earned around £8 million.
The midfielder has a chance to prove himself in the coming weeks, though, and how he fares during the remainder of the season could determine his future at the London Stadium.