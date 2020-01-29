Report: West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere having a hernia operation in Qatar today

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere is having a hernia operation in Qatar today.
Jack Wilshere having a hernia operation in Qatar today. Who could have predicted signing him wouldn’t work out for West Ham? #whufc
— Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 29, 2020
The 28-year-old has 18 months left on the three-year contract he signed when he arrived from Arsenal on a free, and has featured in six Premier League games this term, with the last of them coming in the 2-0 loss to Everton in October.
Wilshere has yet to join the main group for a session with manager David Moyes, but was expected to return to full training towards the end of this month.
That appears to be off the cards from the look of things, and West Ham surely rue signing him.
He earns £100,000 a week (according to silly season), and has played just 16 games for them and earned over £8 million.
Wilshere featured in just eight games last term due to an ankle injury, and he had to hire a private physiotherapist to work with him outside the club following a breakdown in relations with members of the West Ham medical and fitness set-up.