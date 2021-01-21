Report: West Ham United manager David Moyes tells Tottenham Hotspur target Issa Diop he can leave on loan

According to Football Insider, West Ham United manager David Moyes has told French centre-back Issa Diop that he can go out on loan before the end of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old has played just five games for the Hammers this term, with his last appearance coming against Crystal Palace in the middle of December.





Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena and Craig Dawson are all ahead of him in the pecking order, and he is struggling to get back into the team right now.

Diop joined West Ham from Toulouse in the summer of 2018 for around £22 million, and his form over the last two seasons attracted Tottenham Hotspur.

The centre-back isn’t short of suitors as there are a number of teams keen on taking him on loan this month, and the Hammers are said to be likely to want all of his wages covered as well as a loan fee if suitors want him.

Sportslens View

Diop reportedly told the club that he wanted to leave during the summer transfer window, with Tottenham said to be favourites to land his services.

The North Londoners were linked with a move for the West Ham man in January, but whether they are still keen on him remains to be seen following the signing of Joe Rodon last summer.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho dubbed Diop a monster while he was still Manchester United manager after he put in an incredible performance against the Red Devils, praising the scout that helped West Ham sign him and is a huge fan.

The 24-year-old was also on the radar of Arsenal, Everton and the Old Trafford outfit, while Atletico Madrid were also said to be keeping tabs on him.