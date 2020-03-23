Report: West Ham United linked with summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, West Ham United are interested in a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius this summer.
The German is currently on a two-season long loan at Super Lig giants Besiktas, and he is set to return to Merseyside this summer.
Karius joined Liverpool from Bundesliga side Mainz in the summer of 2016 for around £4.7 million, but his costly errors in the final of the Champions League in 2018 was the final nail in the coffin following several gaffes prior to that.
Things haven’t particularly changed in Turkey, though, it’s not a surprise that Besiktas aren’t willing to make a permanent move for him.
While West Ham have both Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph, boss David Moyes is expected to boost his goalkeeping department this summer, but if Karius is the man for the job remains to be seen.
At 26, the Liverpool goalie is far from his peak years, and there are chances he could turn out good going forward.
Considering that the Hammers haven’t been very lucky in the transfer markets in recent seasons, taking a gamble on the German isn’t advisable, and it will come as a surprise if they actually go after him.
On his day, Fabianski remains one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the top-flight, and Randolph is one of the best backups anyone can ask for.