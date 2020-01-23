Blog Teams West Ham Report: West Ham United linked with a move for Dimitri Payet as insider and fans react

23 January, 2020

According to French outlet L’Equipe, West Ham United have registered an interest in bringing back French midfielder Dimitri Payet from Marseille.

The 32-year-old spent 18 months with the Hammers, scoring 15 goals in 60 games, before forcing a return to the Ligue 1 club in January 2017.

West Ham are currently short of creativity in the middle of the park, with Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson out injured, and boss David Moyes claimed after last night’s 4-1 loss at Leicester City that he could look to bring in a playmaker.

Payet has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for Marseille this season and is currently valued at around £13 million.

Will West Ham look to sign him again with the way he went on strike three years ago to force through a £25 million move back to France?

Club insider ExWHUemployee has reacted thus to the rumours on Twitter:

West Ham fans are divided in their opinions over a potential Payet return, though, and here is how some of them have reacted:

