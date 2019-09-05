Report: West Ham United lining up move for Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window

According to The Mirror, West Ham United are keen on Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic and will look to bring him to the London Stadium in January.
The 33-year-old is not in manager Maurizio Sarri’s plans at Turin, and a Premier League move could finally work out when the winter transfer window opens.
Mandzukic is yet to play for Juventus this season and did not make the Italian giants’ Champions League squad for the group stages.
After allowing Javier Hernandez leave for Sevilla on Monday and with Michail Antonio out injured for the next four months, West Ham are light in the striking department.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini will definitely look to add to his attacking ranks in January in order to boost his depth for the busy second-half of the campaign.
Mandzukic, who scored the Champions League goal of the season in 2016-17, has always been on the Chilean’s radar and was on a long list of targets drawn up following his arrival at the club last May.
Due to his age, West Ham are believed to have concerns and will most likely try to sign him on loan rather than on a permanent deal.
The four-time Serie A title winner brings a lot of quality to the table, and can help boost the Hammers’ top-seven chances, and it will be interesting to see if a move works out.