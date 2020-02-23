Report: West Ham United leading Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
According to The Sun, West Ham United are leading Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton in the race for Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, and a £20 million deal to land the Frenchman could be sealed soon.
Amiens’ officials were in London last week for meetings, and they hope to finalise the deal as soon as possible.
Spurs and Brighton had scouts at Amiens’ league game against Paris Saint-Germain last Saturday, and he impressed by grabbing a brace in the 4-4 draw, taking his tally to eight goals in 22 appearances this season.
However, West Ham have been tracking Guirassy for months, and Amiens are now willing to strike an agreement as soon as possible as they prepare for potential relegation.
While Spurs are no doubt an interesting option for the 23-year-old, he has no chance of playing regularly with Harry Kane the undisputed starter.
However, he will fancy his chances of pipping Sebastian Haller to the starting berth at the London Stadium.
A deal will definitely depend on West Ham’s league status next term, though, and manager David Moyes will hope to steer them clear away from relegation.
Leicester City, Aston Villa, Celtic and Bournemouth also have Guirassy on their radars, and he could attract more suitors in the coming weeks.