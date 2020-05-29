Report: West Ham United keen on Tottenham Hotspur target and Atalanta star Timothy Castagne

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Nicolo Schira, West Ham United are interested in Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne ahead of the summer transfer window, and the Belgian could leave the Serie A at the end of the season.

He dreams of playing in the English Premier League and he isn’t short of suitors, with Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho and Leicester City also keen.

As reported by le10sport, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the 24-year-old as they look to replace Thomas Meunier, and it will be interesting to see if the Hammers have any chance of landing him ahead of the trio.

David Moyes’ side could be in the market for a new right-back this summer with Academy Graduate Jeremy Ngakia refusing to sign a new deal and likely to leave for free when his current scholarship contract ends next month.

Pablo Zabaleta is leaving at the end of the season while Ryan Fredericks remains injury-prone, and the department will need some quality additions and covers.

Given his age, versatility, quality and experience, Castagne has what it takes to improve West Ham at the back and going forward, but with the club still not guaranteed of playing Premier League football next term, the Belgium international could be keen on joining suitors ready to offer him Champions League football.