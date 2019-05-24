Report: West Ham United keen on summer move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente

According to The Sun, West Ham United have joined the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente for free this summer.
The Spaniard is set to leave the North London club after their Champions League final with Liverpool, and he isn’t short of suitors.
La Liga giants Barcelona are said to be interested in Llorente’s services, while Napoli and Leicester City have also been linked.
The Hammers need a new striker this summer with the future of Marko Arnautovic in doubt, while both Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll are expected to move on.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini believes the Spurs man still has what it takes to lead the line for a Premier League team, and the lure of continuing his top-flight career could attract the 34-year-old to the London Stadium.
Llorente has scored eight times in 34 matches for Tottenham this term, and he is one of the reasons they are in the Champions League final following his heroics against Manchester City and Ajax in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.
West Ham want to break into the top seven next season in order to play in Europe, and they could do with the services of one of the best target men on the planet to achieve the goal.