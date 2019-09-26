Report: West Ham United keen on Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa

According to FcInterNews, West Ham United have rekindled their interest in Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa following his recent impressive performances for Flamengo.
The Brazilian is currently back home on loan with the side after struggling in Europe with the Serie A giants, and he is performing brilliantly.
The Hammers were keen on Gabigol in the months leading to last winter’s transfer window and while it was opened, but nothing materialized.
However, with 23 goals and five assists in his last 25 games for Flamengo, West Ham are starting to think seriously about the 23-year-old.
Gabigol has earned a recall to the Brazilian national team as a result of his form, and is open to playing in the English top-flight.
Inter are asking for £22 million from suitors, and with Flamengo unable to meet such price, he is expected to return to Europe.
A January move could be on the cards if the striker keeps scoring at this rate, and it will be interesting to see if West Ham will go after him.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side splashed £45 million on the signing of French striker Sebastien Haller during the summer, making him their club-record signing, while they also brought in Albian Ajeti as back-up striker from Basel.