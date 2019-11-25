Report: West Ham United keen on Inter Milan striker Gabigol

According to Brazilian outlet Repubblica, West Ham United have contacted Inter Milan over the signing of striker Gabriel Barbosa aka Gabigol.
Gabigol has been targeted by West Ham, Crystal Palace, Porto and Valladolid, all have contacted Inter according to Repubblica.
— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 25, 2019
The youngster is currently on loan with Flamengo, and has been in splendid form for the South American side, scoring 31 goals in 38 games and helping them to the Copa Libertadores.
Gabigol’s side were heading into injury time trailing River Plate by 1-0 during Saturday’s Copa Libertadores final when the 23-year-old struck twice in the 89th and 92nd minute.
West Ham aren’t the only one keen on his goalscoring services, though, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Porto and Valladolid also interested, and it promises to be a fierce battle for his signature in January.
Gabigol has rediscovered his form after initially struggling in the Serie A, and he could be the one to save the Hammers’ campaign if a move is made for him in January.
West Ham are currently struggling in the Premier League, and have picked up just two points from their last seven games.
They could do with a quality finisher in the mould of Gabigol, and reports from Italy claim £26 million would be enough to secure his services.