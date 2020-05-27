Report: West Ham United keen on Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

According to le10sport, West Ham United are interested in bringing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to the London Stadium this summer, with a loan move on the cards.

The France international has spent the last two seasons away from Stamford Bridge and he isn’t in manager Frank Lampard’s plans for next term.

Bakayoko has two more years left on his current deal and Chelsea are ready to sell him for £31 million, but suitors, including AS Monaco where he spent the just-concluded French campaign, aren’t interested in meeting their demands.

Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan (where he spent 2018-19 on loan) are also interested in his services, and West Ham are looking to pip the duo to his signature.

David Moyes’ side could be without the in-demand Declan Rice next season, and they are looking to land another midfielder.

While Bakayoko failed to live up to expectations upon arriving at Chelsea for £40 million in the summer of 2017 from Monaco, he was impressive for the French side this term, playing 23 games and weighing in with a goal and two assists before the season ended in March.

The 25-year-old has played once for France and will hope to make the squad ahead of next summer’s European Championship.

A return to the Premier League to prove himself could appeal to Bakayoko, and with Chelsea interested in Rice, both clubs could look to strike a deal that will be beneficial to all parties involved.