Report: West Ham United interested in Vladimir Coufal

West Ham United are interested in signing Vladimir Coufal from Slavia Prague in the summer transfer window, according to The Guardian.

It has been reported that West Ham manager David Moyes is looking to bring in a new right-back before the summer transfer window closes next week due to injury to Ryan Fredericks, who will not play until after the international break due to a hamstring problem.





Would Vladimir Coufal be a good signing for West Ham United?

Coufal has been on the books of Prague since 2018 and has established himself as an important player for the team.

The Czech Republic international right-back has won the league title twice with his current team and has a winning mentality.

The 28-year-old is at the top of his game and is in prime form, and he would be able to make an immediate impact at the London Stadium.

True, Coufal has not played in the Premier League before, but a lot of players coming from abroad have been hugely successful in the division.

The right-back is very experienced, and while one should not expect him to turn on the style right from the first minute, if he is given a run of few games, then he could be a big player for West Ham.